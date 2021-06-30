IRCTC's profit after tax declines 23% to Rs 103 cr in Q4FY21

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 23 percent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations of Rs 135.14 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing to the BSE.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. Total revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to Rs 358.25 crore, against Rs 595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses decreased to Rs 216.17 crore, from Rs 402.90 crore a year ago.