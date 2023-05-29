IRCTC Q4 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 279 crore, declares dividend of Rs 2

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 645.60, up by Rs 21.25, or 3.40 percent on the BSE.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday (May 29) reported a 30.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 278.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 214 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 965 crore during the period under review, up 39.7 percent against Rs 691 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 16.5 percent to Rs 324.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 278.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 33.6 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 40.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23 (@100 percent of the paid-up share capital of Rs 160 crore).

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 645.60, up by Rs 21.25, or 3.40 percent on the BSE.