    IRCTC Q4 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 279 crore, declares dividend of Rs 2
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 29, 2023 9:40:12 PM IST (Published)

    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 645.60, up by Rs 21.25, or 3.40 percent on the BSE.

    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday (May 29) reported a 30.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 278.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 214 crore.
    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 965 crore during the period under review, up 39.7 percent against Rs 691 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
