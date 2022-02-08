IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit spikes 168% YoY to Rs 209 crore, income up 141% at Rs 540 crore; declares interim dividend of Rs 2

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 168 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 209 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 78 crore. The income for the quarter climbed 141 percent YoY to Rs 540 crore from Rs 224 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped 195 percent to Rs 279.1 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Rs 94.5 crore in Q3 December 2021. EBITDA margin stood at 51.6 percent in Q3 December 2022 as compared to 42.1 percent in Q3 December 2022.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share on equity shares of the face value of Rs 2/-each for the financial year 2021-22.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of IRCTC ended at Rs 838.10, up by Rs 2.45, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.