IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit increases five times to Rs 159 crore 

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) -- a unit of the Indian Railways -- on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 158.6 crore for the quarter ended September. That was nearly five times compared with its net profit of Rs 32.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The company reported revenue of Rs 405 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 88.6 crore for the year-ago period.

IRCTC reported a more than four-fold increase in revenue from its catering business to Rs 71.4 crore. Rail Neer revenue rose to Rs 41.2 crore, from Rs 9.2 crore a year ago.

Revenue of the internet ticket unit was at Rs 265.3 crore, as against Rs 58.3 crore a year ago, and that from the tourism business came in at Rs 27.1 crore, as against Rs 3.9 crore a year ago.

IRCTC's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 211.5 crore for the July-September period, as against Rs 5.6 crore a year ago.

Its margin stood at 52.2 percent in Q2.

