IRCTC Q1 net profit dips 7% to Rs 231 crore, revenue at Rs 1,002 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 648.80, up by Rs 5.55, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.
Indian Railways-owned Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Wednesday reported a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 231 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation posted a net profit of Rs 248.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,001.8 crore during the period under review, increased 17.5 percent against Rs 852.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased 6.9 percent to Rs 343 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 321 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 34.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 37.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
