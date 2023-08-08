Ircon International Q1 Results | Net profit surges 30% to Rs 187 crore, revenue at Rs 2,712 crore

2 Min Read
Shares of Ircon International Ltd ended at Rs 99.90, down by Rs 1.89, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.
State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday (August 8) reported a 29.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 187.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, Ircon International posted a net profit of Rs 144.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the quarter, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,712.2 crore during the period under review, jumped 35.7 percent against Rs 2,001.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31.2 percent to Rs 208.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 159.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 7.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Total income stands at Rs 2,828 crore in Q1 of FY24 as against Rs 2,068 crore in Q1 of FY23, a jump of 36.7 percent on year-on-year. The profit before tax increased by 41.1 percent to Rs 263 crore in Q1 of FY24 as against Rs 187 crore in Q1 of FY23
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at Rs 1.99 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 per share. The total order book as on June 30, 2023, stands at Rs 32,486 crore. Out of which railway segment is Rs 23,613 crore, highway Rs 6,906 crore, and others Rs 1,967 crore.
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 4:48 PM IST
