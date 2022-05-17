IRB Infrastructure Q4 net soars 79% with pandemic bumps levelling out

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on May 17 reported a 79.04 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 97.45 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the January-March 2022 quarter rose to Rs 1,682.72 crore from Rs 1,650.40 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's expenses stood at Rs 1,379.90 crore, as compared to Rs 1,474.27 crore a year ago.

The company, in a statement, said the financial numbers and toll collection numbers are a clear indication of economic activity regaining pace across the nation, after the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D. Mhaiskar said, "We witnessed a robust growth in collections across projects as the pandemic related restrictions were relaxed and farmer's protest was called off."