The insurance sector is set to see a rebound in third quarter of financial year 2022-23 and this is visible in their retail Annual Premium Equivalent (APE). In Q3, industry retail APE has seen a growth of 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) led by private insurance players who saw a growth of 16 percent YoY, while LIC grew 6 percent YoY.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class
IST4 Min(s) Read
IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited
IST3 Min(s) Read
Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%
IST2 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT — You might be charged for using the AI very soon
IST2 Min(s) Read
The total APE has also seen a healthy growth. HDFC Life is back on the growth path with 23 percent growth on a YoY basis. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has posted a growth of 6 percent. This is better than most estimates.
Max Financial Services is the only company with negative growth but the management has guided for a better Q4.
CNBC-TV18’s poll suggests that the value of new business (VNB) will grow anywhere between 12 percent and 39 percent on the back of the APE growth and also on account of increasing non-par savings in the product mix.
ALSO READ | COVID pandemic offers health insurers a much broader and long-term opportunity, but will they raise the premiums?
Apart from this, the one with the highest margin should also see a comeback in the second half post a slow first half in the retail protection segment.
On the VNB margin front, life insurance players are expected to see stable to improving margins. The incremental margins will be anywhere between 50 to 400 basis points. HDFC Life's VNB margin is expected to be flattish on account of unfavourable hit from the lower margin of Exide Life. The other players will see an expansion of 350-380 basis points reflecting higher protection business.
The outlook for insurance sector remains robust and with the underperformance of this sector in CY22. The current valuations look attractive.
Based on FY24 price/ embedded value SBI Life and ICICI Pru appear the most attractive.