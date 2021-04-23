Infrastructure sector to see decent revenue growth with better blended margins in Q4FY21 Updated : April 23, 2021 03:47:23 IST Positive policy measures, mostly under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme also appear to provided the requisite fillip to infrastructure sector. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and consequent restrictions to contain the spread appear to have the potential to delay the scale-up. Published : April 23, 2021 03:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply