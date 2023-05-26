Infrastructure company NCC Q4 net profit dips 22%, dividend declared

The board of directors has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 2.20 (110 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each. Shares of NCC Ltd ended at Rs 113.50, down by Rs 4.20, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.

Construction and infrastructure firm NCC Ltd on Friday, May 26 reported a 21.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 242 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,949 crore during the period under review, up 42.3 percent against Rs 3,477 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 72.5 percent to Rs 464.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 269.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 9.4 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 7.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

FY23

The company has reported a turnover of Rs 15,701 crore (including other income) for the financial year 2022-23 against Rs 11,208.68 crore in the previous year.

The company has reported EBIDTA of Rs 1,458.99 crore and net profit attributable to shareholders of the company of Rs 609.20 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 1,023.80 crore and Rs 482.41 crore reported respectively, in the previous year.

The company has reported basic and diluted EPS of Rs 9.77 for the year 2023-23 against basic EPS of Rs 7.91 and diluted EPS of Rs 7.85 in the previous year, the company said.

During the year, the company has secured orders of Rs 25,895 crore (including change in scope) and the order book of the company stood at Rs 50,244 crore.

The board of directors has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 2.20 (110 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each, for the FY2022-23. The results came after the close of the market hours.

Shares of NCC Ltd ended at Rs 113.50, down by Rs 4.20, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.