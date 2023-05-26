Infrastructure company NCC Q4 net profit dips 22%, dividend declared

The board of directors has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 2.20 (110 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each. Shares of NCC Ltd ended at Rs 113.50, down by Rs 4.20, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.

Construction and infrastructure firm NCC Ltd on Friday, May 26 reported a 21.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 242 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,949 crore during the period under review, up 42.3 percent against Rs 3,477 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 72.5 percent to Rs 464.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 269.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.