Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers in FY22, up from earlier forecast of 35,000

Infosys on Wednesday said it was expanding its college graduates hiring program to around 45,000 for this financial year. It was earlier looking to hire 35,000 freshers.

“Simultaneously, we continue to strengthen employee value proposition including health and wellness measures, reskilling programs, appropriate compensation interventions and enhanced career growth opportunities”, said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer in the earnings release.

Rao said that the company was preparing to embrace the hybrid work model with over 86 percent of its staff having received at least one dose of vaccination.

“We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber-secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations,” said Rao.

IT firms, in general, have been seeing high rates of attrition because of the massive demand for software engineers.

Salil Parekh, MD and CEO, said the high attrition rate was due to a combination of strong demand and a shortage of people. He said this situation was likely to continue for a while.

Industry observers say the attrition rate for the year could be as high as 21-23 percent. For the last many years, attrition used to be in the mid to high single digits.

