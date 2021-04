Infosys slips after Q4 results: Accumulate at current levels, says Prabhudas Lilladher

IT major Infosys disappointed the street with its Q4 earnings announced on Wednesday. Revenues were a miss but the margins beat the street estimate and then there was a massive buyback as well.

Aniket Pande, Lead Analyst- Technology at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Infosys revenue was a miss in this quarter by almost around 200 basis points. Management mentioned that the miss in revenue was mainly due to the large part of volume growth was led by offshore and there was also a lower contribution from third party deal and there was also weak seasonality of Q4.”

He further added, “Margin performance was inline for Infosys in this quarter. There would be wage hike and travel cost coming up into the next two quarters actually but the volume growth was the highest in a decade this time. This strong volume growth clearly shows the kind of strong demand environment we are in right now.”

While giving a call on Infosys Pande said, “Infosys still is trading at around 18 percent discount to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) actually. Going forward street will also have to focus that the Daimler deal will pick up in the next two quarters which can also bring surprises to the revenue guidance estimate for FY22. We believe that FY22 revenue guidance is quite conservative. We believe that one should take this opportunity to accumulate Infosys.”

