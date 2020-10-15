Infosys shares pare gains to fall over 3% post Q2 earnings; brokerages remain bullish

The share price of Infosys pared gains after rising more than 4 percent in morning deals post announcing its second-quarter earnings.

The country's second-largest IT company beat analysts' estimates to report a 14.5 percent rise (QoQ) in net profit at Rs 4,845 crore in the September quarter. The profit in the June quarter was at Rs 4,233 crore.

The stock rose over 4.3 percent in the early morning deals to Rs 1,185 per share on BSE. However, it later pared gains to fall over 3 percent to Rs 1,100. Other IT stocks were in the red with the Nifty IT down nearly 3 percent. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, and Wipro also lost 2-4 percent.

The IT major's revenue increased by 3.82 percent sequentially to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 23,665 crore in the previous quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue rose 6.1 percent QoQ to $3,312 million from $3,121 million. The company reported constant currency revenue growth at 4.0 percent, QoQ and 2.2 percent, YoY.

Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance upward to 2-3 percent in constant currency for the financial year 2020-21, from 0-2 percent earlier. The full-year operating margin guidance was also revised upward to 23-24 percent, against 21-23 percent earlier.

Brokerage houses remained very bullish on the IT major post the September quarter earnings. Experts said that the highest ever deal wins were reported in Q2, and the deal pipeline remains healthy. The upward revision to FY21 guidance and margin guidance of 23–24 percent is positive, brokerages feel.

They expect Infosys to deliver above guidance in FY21 notwithstanding margin headwinds (wage hikes in 4Q, seasonality, above margin factors, etc.) and based on strong deal wins.

Here's what various brokerages have to say:

CLSA: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 1,330 from Rs 1,180 per share post the earnings announcement. As per CLSA, the company has best-in-class execution and a generous capital allocation policy. Well-balanced articulation underlines its position as the best play on the theme, it added.

It raised FY22-23 EPS estimates by 6 percent and further noted that the stock should see an incremental shrinking of the valuation gap versus TCS. However, it expects the margin to come down from the Q2 peak as the costs rebound.

Jefferies: The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with the target raised to Rs 1,380 per share from Rs 1,140 earlier. The September quarter results surprised positively with revenue up by 4 percent QoQ. It also raised FY21-23 estimates by 2-7 percent. The new guidance reflects higher confidence in stronger growth, Jefferies further said.

Goldman Sachs: The brokerage also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,369 per share. It said that the company beat earnings estimates for a second consecutive quarter driven by stronger revenue growth and EBIT margin. It also raised FY21-23 EPS estimates by up to 4 percent.

Motilal Oswal: The brokerage reiterated a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,355 per share indicating a 19 percent upside.