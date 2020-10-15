  • SENSEX
Infosys shares pare gains to fall over 3% post Q2 earnings; brokerages remain bullish

Updated : October 15, 2020 11:58 AM IST

CLSA maintains a 'buy' call on the stock and has raised its target to Rs 1,330 from Rs 1,180 per share.
Jefferies also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with the target raised to Rs 1,380 per share from Rs 1,140 earlier.
MOSL reiterated a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,355 per share indicating a 19 percent upside.
