Infosys shares dip 5% on profit-booking; brokerages bullish on Q3 results

Updated : January 14, 2021 10:54 AM IST

The stock lost as much as 5 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,318 per share on BSE.
Global brokerage house CLSA raised its target to Rs 1,620 per share from Rs 1,480 earlier.
Infosys increased its FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5 percent in constant currency terms.
