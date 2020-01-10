Infosys reports net profit of Rs 4,457 crore in Q3, beats estimates

India's major IT behemoth Infosys on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,457 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,610 crore.

CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,200 for the quarter under review.

The company has revised upwards its FY 20 revenue guidance in constant currency to 10-10.5 percent, it said.

"Q3 results further underscore that we remain steadfast in our journey of sustained client relevance and deepening engagement with them, as they partner with us in navigating their next in the digital transformation era," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director.

"Overall performance during the quarter was satisfactory on multiple counts – broad-based growth, steady increase in client metrics and healthy large deal win. Large deal wins continue to be robust with the growth of 56% so far this year. We had a further reduction in attrition, demonstrating the results of our continued efforts towards strengthening employee engagement and value proposition," said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer.

Shares of Infosys ended at Rs 738.25, down Rs 10.70, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.