Infosys Q4FY21 preview: Topline pressure may weigh on profits; all eyes on guidance

IT services major Infosys will be reporting its Q4 numbers on Wednesday and the expectation is that the dollar revenue growth will close to about 3.6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, but on a year-on-year (YoY) basis it will be a growth of close to 14 percent.

Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14. "The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

A CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll expects margins to contract by 140 basis points and that is on account of a wage hike. Profits are likely to be lower because of the topline pressure.

The key to track will be the guidance the company announces. On the topline, constant currency revenue growth is seen at 12-14 percent and margin guidance is seen at 22-24 percent.