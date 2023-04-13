Infosys Q4 Results: FY24 revenue growth guidance below street expectations

Infosys expects EBIT margin to be between 20-22 percent during financial year 2024.

Technology bellweather Infosys expects revenue in financial year 2024 to grow between 4-7 percent. The street expected the number to be between 6-8 percent on a constant currency basis.

Infosys reported constant currency revenue decline of 3.2 percent sequentially during the quarter, which is the lowest in 11 quarters. Rival TCS on Wednesday had reported constant currency revenue growth which was also at an 11-quarter low.

For the full year, the company reported constant currency revenue growth of 15.4 percent, which also missed the company's guidance of 16-16.5 percent. Infosys began the year with a 13-15 percent growth projection, and went on to increase guidance in every quarter thereafter.

For constant currency revenue growth, consensus expectations were between 0.4-0.45 percent. While Morgan Stanley expected that figure to be -0.1 percent, Antique Stock Broking projected a 1.1 percent growth number.

The Bengaluru-based technology services company reported US Dollar revenue decline of 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter. A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the figure at 1.33 percent. In rupee terms, revenue declined by 2.3 percent sequentially to Rs 37,441 crore.

Operating profit or EBIT for the period declined by 4.3 percent from the December quarter to Rs 7,877 crore, while EBIT margin stood at 21 percent, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of 21.56 percent. For the full year, the company expects EBIT margin to be between 20-22 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll expected the figure to be between 21-23 percent.

Total deal wins during the quarter stood at $2.1 billion, which was the lowest in three quarters. Deal wins during the December quarter stood at $3.3 billion.

