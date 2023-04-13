Infosys Q4 Results Live: Shares fall 3% ahead of March quarter earnings

Infosys Q4 Preview | Here's what to expect
The Street expects a subdued quarter from the IT major. Infosys will be the second major IT company to report its March quarter results. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects most of the parameters to remain flat on a sequential basis.
Global investment firm Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, while Antique Stock Broking has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent growth. (Read more)
- IT stocks remain under pressure ahead of Infosys results
- Nifty IT Index trades with losses of over 2 percent
- All constituents of the IT index trade with losses
- LTIMindtree is the top loser on the index, down nearly 4 percent
- Persistent Systems down over 3 percent, while HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Mphasis down over 2.5 percent
- The street is worried as Infosys may deliver a subdued guidance for financial year 2024
- Consensus expects Infosys to deliver 6-8 percent growth for financial year 2024
- Any number below that would disappoint the street
- Fears led to sell-off in IT stocks
