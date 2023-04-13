English
Infosys Q4 Results Live: Shares fall 3% ahead of March quarter earnings

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 13, 2023 1:56 PM IST (Published)
Q4 Results Infosys 2023 Live: Infosys will announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. It will be the second major IT company, after TCS, to report its March quarter results. Street is expecting a subdued quarter for the company. The growth is likely to trail its rival TCS. 

Infosys Q4 Preview | Here's what to expect

The Street expects a subdued quarter from the IT major. Infosys will be the second major IT company to report its March quarter results. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects most of the parameters to remain flat on a sequential basis.

Check here what the CNBC-TV18 poll suggests

Apr 13, 2023 2:38 PM

Infosys Q4 Results Live | Among worst performers on Nifty 50 ahead of March quarter earnings

Global investment firm Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, while Antique Stock Broking has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent growth. (Read more)

Apr 13, 2023 2:29 PM

Infosys Q4 Results Live | IT Stocks Remain Under Pressure

- IT stocks remain under pressure ahead of Infosys results
- Nifty IT Index trades with losses of over 2 percent
- All constituents of the IT index trade with losses
- LTIMindtree is the top loser on the index, down nearly 4 percent
- Persistent Systems down over 3 percent, while HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Mphasis down over 2.5 percent

Apr 13, 2023 2:24 PM

Infosys Q4 Results Live | Guidance Worries Lead To IT Sell-Off

- The street is worried as Infosys may deliver a subdued guidance for financial year 2024
- Consensus expects Infosys to deliver 6-8 percent growth for financial year 2024
- Any number below that would disappoint the street
- Fears led to sell-off in IT stocks

Apr 13, 2023 2:16 PM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's Live Infosys Results Coverage

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Infosys results blog. We provide minute-to-minute updates and instant earnings reactions.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Apr 13, 2023 1:42 PM
