Information Technology (IT) major Infosys has reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The company's net profit declined by 7 percent to Rs 6,128 crore as against Rs 6,586 crore in the previous quarter.

The fourth-quarter revenue declined by 2.3 percent to Rs 37,441 crore, while EBIT margin came in at 21 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said Infosys' fourth-quarter earnings were a big miss. He added that revenue declining is a very big surprise.

"The Infosys Q4 earnings are a big miss across the board. Even deal wins are lower quarter-on-quarter as well as much lower than Q2. Revenue instead of growth has declined and that is very surprising. Europe has done far better for the company than expectations, so problem is coming from North America. There is also a sizable decline in contribution from BFSI segment," Shah said.

He highlighted that despite a reduction in headcount, there is pressure on employee cost side.

Shah said, "In terms of employees, it is important to note that there is reduction of employees to the tune of 3,000 and despite that there is a pressure on the employee cost side."

According to Shah the next quarter could see sizable deterioration in earnings.

"Earlier the IT company managements had highlighted that January was reasonably strong but February and March had deteriorated. So if we assume that similar trend continues for next few months then certainly the next quarter would see a sizable deterioration on a quarter-on-quarter basis from hereon. So that is a real challenge for next two quarters for the IT sector," Shah said.

Infosys expects revenue in Financial Year 2023-2024 to grow between 4-7 percent. The street expected the number to be between 6-8 percent on a constant currency basis.