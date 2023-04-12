Infosys Q4 Preview: Constant currency growth likely to trail TCS this quarter

Infosys is likely to guide for 6-8 percent growth, compared to the 16-16.5 percent seen in the previous financial year.

Infosys will be the second major IT company to report its March quarter results. The company will hold its board meet on Thursday, April 13, for the same. The street is anticipating a subdued quarter for the company, where growth is likely to trail its rival TCS.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects most of the parameters to remain flat on a sequential basis.

On a constant currency basis, consensus expects Infosys to grow between 0.4-0.45 percent. A growth below 1 percent on a constant currency basis would mean the slowest growth for Infosys since the April-June period of financial year 2021, which is the Covid-hit quarter.

While Morgan Stanley expects a negative 0.1 percent constant currency growth for Infosys, Antique has the highest expectation among analysts with 1.1 percent.

Most IT stocks sold off on Tuesday over fears that Infosys may offer a weak guidance for financial year 2024. For the full year, the company is likely to guide for 6-8 percent growth, compared to the 16-16.5 percent seen in the previous financial year.

However, Infosys is known to be conservative while offering guidance. It began financial year 2023 with a growth guidance of 13-15 percent and went on to increase the same every single quarter to end up with 16-16.5 percent.

Brokerage firm CLSA expects the company to start with a guidance of 5-8 percent. It expects a larger 3 percentage points band to factor in near-term uncertainties.

EBIT margin guidance is seen between 21-23 percent, similar to what it started with last year, but went on to narrow the band to 21-22 percent.

Amidst the banking crisis in US and Europe, concerns wre raised over Indian IT companies and their exposure to the BFSI segment and banks in general. The company said that it has no meaningful exposure to any US regional banks. However, it does work with eight of the top 10 largest banks in the US with a well diversified client base.

Infosys' BFSI segment grew 5.5 percent year-on-year, lower than its historical average of 13.7 percent. The BFSI segmnt contributed 29.3 percent to Infosys' overall topline in the December quarter.

While mortgage, retail, hi-tech and telecom were previously highlighed by the company as problm areas, it added investment banking, within the BFSI business to that list in the December quarter.

63 percent of Infosys' revenue comes from the digital business, which is discretionary in nature. While it is still growing at close to 20 percent year-on-year over the last few quarters, it has seen moderation from the 35-40 percent growth seen threw quarters prior.

Deal wins during the quarter will be another key monitorable. For the December quarter, large deal Total Contract Value (TCV) stood at $3.3 billion, which was the best in the last eight quarters. 36% of that were net new deals.

Another factor where management commentary will be awaited is the road ahead post some exists from the top management. S Ravikumar quit last October to join Cognizant as CEO, while BFSI head Mohit Joshi joined Tech Mahindra as the new MD & CEO.

Shares of Infosys have been underperformers so far in 2023. The stock is down 7.5 percent so far for the year, and even hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,355 recently.