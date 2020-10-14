Earnings Infosys Q2 results: IT major reports net profit at Rs 4,845 crore, revenue at Rs 24,570 crore Updated : October 14, 2020 05:24 PM IST Consolidated revenue from operations increased 3,8 percent to Rs 24,570 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 23,665 crore in the previous quarter. Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance upward to 2-3 percent in constant currency for the financial year 2020-21, from 0-2 percent earlier. The full year operating margin guidance also revised upward to 23-24 percent, against 21-23 percent earlier. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.