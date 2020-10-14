  • SENSEX
Infosys Q2 results: IT major reports net profit at Rs 4,845 crore, revenue at Rs 24,570 crore

Updated : October 14, 2020 05:24 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 3,8 percent to Rs 24,570 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 23,665 crore in the previous quarter.
Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance upward to 2-3 percent in constant currency for the financial year 2020-21, from 0-2 percent earlier.
The full year operating margin guidance also revised upward to 23-24 percent, against 21-23 percent earlier.

