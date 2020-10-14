Infosys Q2 results: IT major reports net profit at Rs 4,845 crore, revenue at Rs 24,570 crore

Infosys, the country's second-largest software services exporter, reported a 14.5 percent sequential rise in net profit at Rs 4,845 crore in the second quarter of FY2021. Profit was higher than CNBC-TV18's analysts poll estimated of Rs 4,534 crore. The profit in the June quarter was at Rs 4,233 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 3,8 percent to Rs 24,570 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 23,665 crore in the previous quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue rose 6.1 percent QoQ to $3,312 million from $3,121 million. The company reported constant currency revenue growth at 4.0 percent, QoQ and 2.2 percent, YoY.

Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance upward to 2-3 percent in constant currency for the financial year 2020-21, from 0-2 percent earlier. The full year operating margin guidance also revised upward to 23-24 percent, against 21-23 percent earlier.

EBIT increased 16.1 percent to Rs 6,228 crore while EBIT margin expanded by 260 bps to 25.3 percent from 22.7 percent, QoQ.

The IT major's profit, rupee revenue, dollar revenue, EBIT and margin all came above street expectations.

"Our relentless efforts on cost optimization and strengthening operational efficiencies helped by certain cost deferrals led to 270 bps sequential improvement in operating margin to 25.4% and a 300 bps improvement in H1 margins”, said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. “Free Cash Flows grew significantly in H1 driven by our consistent focus on liquidity and cash management.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

During the July-September period, Infosys signed $3.15 billion worth of deals, the highest ever, against $1.74 billion in the June quarter.

"The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $ 3.15 billion and attrition reducing to single digits,” said Pravin Rao, COO.

The company also announced 100% variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2 to its employees. Additionally, Infosys is rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective January 1.