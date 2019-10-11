Earnings
Infosys Q2 net profit tanks 2.2% YoY to Rs 4,019 crore, beats estimates; dividend at Rs 8 per share
Updated : October 11, 2019 04:19 PM IST
Revenues came in at Rs 22,629 crore, a 19.1 percent increase when compared to Rs 20,609 crore in the same period last year.
India’s second-largest software exporter gave guidance of 3.3 percent in constant currency for fiscal 2020.
