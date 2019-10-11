Infosys Q2 net profit tanks 2.2% YoY to Rs 4,019 crore, beats estimates; dividend at Rs 8 per share

Software services provider Infosys on Friday reported a 2.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 4,019 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore.

Infosys

CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,008 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenues came in at Rs 22,629 crore, a 19.1 percent increase when compared to Rs 20,609 crore in the same period last year.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Guidance

India’s second-largest software exporter gave guidance of 3.3 percent in constant currency for fiscal 2020. The company maintained revenue growth forecast of 9-10 percent (constant currency) range for fiscal FY20.

"Q2 witnessed another quarter of all-round growth in industry segments and geographies which is a testimony to our strong credentials and client relevance. Large deal wins were $2.8 billion. We are especially pleased by the reduction in attrition driven by our focus on the enhanced employee value proposition," said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer.

"We saw expansion in operating margins during the quarter driven by improvement in operational parameters and cost efficiencies”, said Nilanjan Roy, CFO, said, "We took the first step towards the implementation of our new capital allocation policy by increasing interim dividend by over 14 percent compared to FY19.”