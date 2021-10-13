Infosys Q2 Earnings: Net profit up 4.4% QoQ at Rs 5,421 crore, guidance raised

Infosys on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 5,421 crore for the quarter ended September 30. That marked a sequential rise of 4.4 percent.

Its revenue came in at Rs 29,602 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, up 6.1 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The company reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Rs 6,972 crore, as against Rs 6,603 crore for the previous quarter.

Its EBIT margin came in at 23.6 percent in Q2, as against 23.7 percent in the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 5,254 crore over revenue of Rs 29,570 crore for the July-September period.

Infosys reported revenue of $3,998 million for the quarter ended September 30, meeting Street estimates.

The IT giant's board announced an interim dividend of Rs per share for the current financial year.

Infosys shares ended 1.4 percent higher at Rs 1708.8 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement.