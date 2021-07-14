Infosys Q1 net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore; raises FY22 CC revenue growth forecast to 14-16%

IT major Infosys on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 5,195 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, registering a growth of 2.34 per cent as compared to Rs 5,076 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 5,402 crore.

The company's revenue in rupee terms increased 6.02 percent to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore, QoQ. The revenue beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll expectations of 27,718 crore.

In dollar terms, revenue was at $3,782 million.

Large deal flows remained strong with TCV of $2.6 billion in Q1. Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7 percent, with Free Cash Flows growing by 18.5 percent year on year, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys raised its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 to 22 percent to 24 percent.

"We grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9% year-on-year and 4.8% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to 14%-16%," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

At the operating level, the company posted an EBIT of Rs 6,603 crore and EBIT margin of 23.7 percent, both missing estimates of Rs 6,787 crore and 24.5 percent, respectively.

“We remain confident of delivering on the margin guidance, underpinned by our comprehensive cost optimization program, despite increasing cost headwinds arising largely from compensation review, talent acquisition and retention”, said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.

“Our free cash conversion was strong at 122.3% of net profit and ROE improved to 29.3%”, he added.

On Wednesday, the shares of Infosys ended 2.07 percent higher at Rs 1,576.90 apiece on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for details)