Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

After Tata Consultancy Services missed the Street estimates on growth and flagged a weakness in a few large European banks and volatile capital markets for the weakness in growth, all eyes will be on Infosys' first-quarter results today to understand if there is an industry slowdown.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects a 2.8 percent growth in constant -currency terms boosted by a one-month contribution from the Stater acquisition, which Infosys acquired in May from ABM Amro.

The IT company's revenue growth in dollar terms is seen slightly lower at 2.4 percent on account of a 2 percent appreciation on average of USD versus EUR/GBP/AUD.

However, both are higher than what TCS reported—a 2.2 percent CC revenue growth and a 1.6 percent dollar revenue growth.

Margins again at an all-time low!!

Margins will be a pain point for Infosys as well after TCS margins declined by 90 bps. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys margins to decline by 130 bps quarter-over-quarter to 20.2 percent, below the guided band of 21-23 percent for FY20. The margin pressure will be on account of Wage hikes for 85 percent of employees, increased H1-B visa application costs and the rupee appreciation of ~1.3 percent QOQ. The question is how much of the pressure can be offset by higher utilisation and cost-control measures.

Infosys' Q1 profit will be lower by 9.1 percent at Rs 3,702 crore hit by lower margins.

The key things to watch out for in Infosys' Q1 earnings will be its annual guidance. Infosys is likely to maintain its FY20 revenue growth guidance of 7.5–9.5 percent in constant currency terms and even hold on to its margin guidance of 21- 23 percent.

Remember, the company had lowered its FY20 margin guidance by 100 bps and now, with the recent INR strength, it remains to be seen how the company recovers its margins from Q1.

The weakness in the financial services was more pronounced for TCS. The performance of financial services will be important to track for Infosys, considering it contributes around 32 percent to the overall revenues.

The reported headline growth numbers will be aided by the Stater acquisition and hence will look good, but the company's growth numbers on an organic basis need to be seen.

Infosys had called out weaknesses in a few areas in the prior quarter namely a few regional banks in the US and some part of insurance, manufacturing and autos in Europe; and in healthcare and lifesciences.