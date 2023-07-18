Infosys Q1 Earnings Preview: Revenue growth seen ahead of peers, guidance band may tighten

For the current financial year, the street is expecting Infosys to tighten its revenue guidance band to 4-6 percent from the current guidance of 4.7 percent. The EBIT margin guidance band of 20-22 percent is likely to remain unchanged.

After TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, and LTIMindtree, Infosys will become the fourth out of India's top five technology services companies to report its June Quarter results on Thursday, July 20.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys' revenue in US Dollar and rupee terms to grow less than one percent on a sequential basis, while margin is likely to remain flat.

Infosys is likely to report revenue growth of 0.7 percent in constant currency terms, which is likely to be ahead of its peers.

Infosys was particularly weak during the March quarter, when it reported a constant currency revenue decline of 3.2 percent on a sequential basis.

Among key factors to watch out for ahead of Infosys' earnings will be an unplenned ramp down in telecom, hi-tech and retail and within the financial segment, it was the mortgage asset management and investment banking.

Management commentary on a spate of senior level exits at the compan will also be key. There have been six top-level exits over the last eight months, starting October 2022. Most of those positions have been old-timers at the company.

Wage hikes and its impact on the company's margin will also be key.

Shares of Infosys are up 2 percent at Rs 1,451.10. The stock has nearly reversed all of its 2023 losses but still remains the only negative year-to-date performer on the Nifty IT index.