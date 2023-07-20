Infosys Q1 Earnings: FY24 revenue growth guidance cut to 1-3.5%, margin projections retained

Infosys' EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 20.8 percent, which was marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 21 percent.

India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys expects full year revenue growth to be between 1 percent to 3.5 percent, a sharp cut from the 4-7 percent growth in constant currency terms that it projected during the March quarter.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected that the company would tigten the revenue growth guidance band by lowering the upper end of the 4-7 percent range down to 4-6 percent.

"In the short-term, we are seeing some clients slowing or stopping discretionary work," said MD & CEO Salil Parekh. Among the sectors impacted, Parekh alluded to Hi-Tech, telecom and parts of retail. Together, these three segments contributed to 34.3 percent of Infosys' overall topline in the June quarter.

Parekh further added that some of the deal start dates are getting delayed and that the revenue from large or mega deals will flow through during the later part of the year.

“As indicated by the large short interest on the Infosys stock, there was some expectation that 7 percent guidance number which is the higher end of the range was going to be brought lower. So we had expected around 4-5 percent in terms of guidance reset. But the 300 basis points kind of reset for both the low and high end is probably more a function of very slow conversion of the pipeline,” Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities said.

The company has retained its EBIT margin guidance of 20-22 percent for financial year 2024.

Parekh told the media during the post earnings meet that the company has an ambition to improve its operating margin in the future period and that they are comfortable with the guidance. He also mentioned that the company is looking to cut indirect spends.

Revenue in US Dollar terms stood at $4.61 billion, which turned out to be in-line with street expectations of $4.59 billion.

In rupee terms, revenue was also in-line with expectations of Rs 37,716 crore. The company's operating profit or EBIT stood at Rs 7,891 crore, in-line with expectations.

For the quarter, Infosys reported constant currency revenue growth of 1 percent, which is not only higher than peers like TCS, HCLTech, Wipro and LTIMindtree, but also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.7 percent growth. For the March quarter, Infosys had reported a revenue drop of 3.2 percent in constant currency terms.

Infosys reported net profit of Rs 5,945 crore during the June quarter, which is lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 6,193.5 crore.

The company's EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 20.8 percent, which was marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 21 percent.

"Operating margins were resilient in an uncertain macro environment on the back of our continued focus on cost optimization. Company’s rigorous operational discipline including improved productivity measures and higher utilization helped margins for the quarter," CFO Nilanjan Roy was quoted as saying.

Large deal wins during the quarter stood at $2.3 billion, a growth of 10 percent sequentially. "We've seen many of the large and mega deal wins give us more confidence in the way clients are working with us," Parekh said, adding that the company's generative AI capabilities are expanding well, with 80 active client projects. The company's comprehensive AI offering Topaz is resonating well with clients, Parekh said in a statement.

Infosys had 38 $100 million-plus clients at the end of the June quarter, down from the 40 it had at the end of March and same as it had during June last year. The MD & CEO said that decision making across large programs has slowed down.

Shares of Infosys were the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index ahead of their earnings. The stock had ended 2.2 percent lower at Rs 1,442.75.