Infosys Q1 Earnings: FY24 revenue growth guidance cut to 1-3.5%, margin projections retained

Infosys' EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 20.8 percent, which was marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 21 percent.

India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys expects full year revenue growth to be between 1 percent to 3.5 percent, a sharp cut from the 4-7 percent growth in constant currency terms that it projected during the March quarter.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected that the company would tigten the revenue growth guidance band by lowering the upper end of the 4-7 percent range down to 4-6 percent.

The company has retained its EBIT margin guidance of 20-22 percent for financial year 2024.

Revenue in US Dollar terms stood at $4.61 billion, which turned out to be in-line with street expectations of $4.59 billion.

In rupee terms, revenue was also in-line with expectations of Rs 37,716 crore. The company's operating profit or EBIT stood at Rs 7,891 crore, in-line with expectations.

For the quarter, Infosys reported constant currency revenue growth of 1 percent, which is not only higher than peers like TCS, HCLTech, Wipro and LTIMindtree, but also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.7 percent growth. For the March quarter, Infosys had reported a revenue drop of 3.2 percent in constant currency terms.

Infosys reported net profit of Rs 5,945 crore during the June quarter, which is lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 6,193.5 crore.

The company's EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 20.8 percent, which was marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 21 percent.

"Operating margins were resilient in an uncertain macro environment on the back of our continued focus on cost optimization. Company’s rigorous operational discipline including improved productivity measures and higher utilization helped margins for the quarter," CFO Nilanjan Roy was quoted as saying.

Large deal wins during the quarter stood at $2.3 billion, a growth of 10 percent sequentially.

"Large deals help us set a strong foundation for future growth," MD & CEO Salil Parekh said, adding that the company's generative AI capabilities are expanding well, with 80 active client projects. The company's comprehensive AI offering Topaz is resonating well with clients, Parekh said in a statement.

Shares of Infosys were the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index ahead of their earnings. The stock had ended 2.2 percent lower at Rs 1,442.75.