Infosys looks confident to meet at least lower end of FY24 guidance, despite EPAM scare

Infosys looks confident to meet at least lower end of FY24 guidance, despite EPAM scare

By Reema Tendulkar  Jun 7, 2023 9:34:32 AM IST (Updated)

Morgan Stanley believes that the consensus expectations of Infosys achieving US Dollar revenue growth between 5-5.5 percent in financial year 2024 appears reasonable.

Technology bellweather Infosys Ltd. believes that it will achieve at least the lower end of its 4-7 percent revenue growth in constant currency terms in financial year 2024. However, it said that achieving the top end of the band will require a faster pace of closure some mega deals that the company has in its pipeline. Deals with Total Contract Value (TCV) in excess of $500 million is known as a mega deal.

In an interaction with brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, the management of Infosys said that improving EBIT margin in financial year 2024 is a "tall task," given the limited room for levers, such as the pyramid and utilisation in a slowing growth environment.
"However, if Macro conditions were to deteriorate further, it would have an impact on slower conversion of pipeline into orders," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
