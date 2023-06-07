Infosys looks confident to meet at least lower end of FY24 guidance, despite EPAM scare

Morgan Stanley believes that the consensus expectations of Infosys achieving US Dollar revenue growth between 5-5.5 percent in financial year 2024 appears reasonable.

Technology bellweather Infosys Ltd . believes that it will achieve at least the lower end of its 4-7 percent revenue growth in constant currency terms in financial year 2024. However, it said that achieving the top end of the band will require a faster pace of closure some mega deals that the company has in its pipeline. Deals with Total Contract Value (TCV) in excess of $500 million is known as a mega deal.

In an interaction with brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, the management of Infosys said that improving EBIT margin in financial year 2024 is a "tall task," given the limited room for levers, such as the pyramid and utilisation in a slowing growth environment.

"However, if Macro conditions were to deteriorate further, it would have an impact on slower conversion of pipeline into orders," Morgan Stanley said in a note.