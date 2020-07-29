  • SENSEX
Indusind Q1 net plunges 68% to Rs 461 cr on 5-fold spike in provisions

Updated : July 29, 2020 09:36 AM IST

Total income inched up to Rs 8,682 crore from Rs 8,625 crore, while total expenses came down to Rs 5,754 crore from Rs 6,034 crore.
Fee income slipped to Rs 1,520 crore from Rs 1,663 crore, while operating expenses fell marginally to Rs 1,902 crore from Rs 1,916 crore.
Pre-provision operating profit stood at Rs 2,928 crore, up 13 percent.
Indusind Q1 net plunges 68% to Rs 461 cr on 5-fold spike in provisions

