Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is set to announce its quarterly financial results on Wednesday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the private sector lender to report a net profit of Rs 1,415.24 crore for the April-June period, up 39.3 percent from a net profit of Rs 1,016.05 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

As per the poll, IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NII) — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — is expected at Rs 1,415.2 crore for the three-month period, up 39.3 percent on a year-on-year basis.

According to CLSA, the bank's net interest margin (NIM) — a key measure of profitability for lenders — is expected to decline to 4.15 percent, down from 4.2 percent in the previous quarter. The brokerage expects IndusInd's operating profit to decline three percent on year.

According to a quarterly business update by the lender, its loan growth reached its best level in nine quarters, and low cost deposits the best in 11 quarters.

The lender reported a net profit of Rs 4,805 crore for the year ended March, up 64 percent compared with the year-ago period. Its NII for the quarter came in at Rs 3,985 crore, up 13 percent on year.

IndusInd Bank shares ended 2.1 percent higher on Tuesday.