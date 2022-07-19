    Home

    Homeearnings News

    By Abhishek Kothari
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the lender to report a net profit of Rs 1,415.24 crore for the April-June period, 39.3 percent up from Rs 1,016.05 crore in the year-ago period.

    Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is set to announce its quarterly financial results on Wednesday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the private sector lender to report a net profit of Rs 1,415.24 crore for the April-June period, up 39.3 percent from a net profit of Rs 1,016.05 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.
    As per the poll,  IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NII) — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — is expected at Rs 1,415.2 crore for the three-month period, up 39.3 percent on a year-on-year basis.
    According to CLSA, the bank's net interest margin (NIM) — a key measure of profitability for lenders — is expected to decline to 4.15 percent, down from 4.2 percent in the previous quarter.  The brokerage expects IndusInd's operating profit to decline three percent on year.
    According to a quarterly business update by the lender, its loan growth reached its best level in nine quarters, and low cost deposits the best in 11 quarters.
    The lender reported a net profit of Rs 4,805 crore for the year ended March, up 64 percent compared with the year-ago period. Its NII for the quarter came in at Rs 3,985 crore, up 13 percent on year. 
    IndusInd Bank shares ended 2.1 percent higher on Tuesday.
