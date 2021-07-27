Home

    IndusInd Bank's net profit doubles to Rs 1,016 crore in Jun quarter

    IndusInd Bank's net profit doubles to Rs 1,016 crore in Jun quarter

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Its total income during April-June 2021 rose to Rs 9,362.76 crore from Rs 8,682.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by IndusInd Bank.

    Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,016.11 crore in the June 2021 quarter, aided by healthy growth in retail loans and lower NPA provisioning. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 510.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
    Its total income during April-June 2021 rose to Rs 9,362.76 crore from Rs 8,682.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by IndusInd Bank. Interest income was up at Rs 7,574.70 crore, against Rs 7,161.73 crore a year ago.
    Income from retail banking rose nearly 22 percent to Rs 5,685.53 crore in the June 2021 quarter, from Rs 4,674.06 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank's asset quality showed little impairment on a gross level, as the non-performing assets (NPAs) rose slightly to 2.88 percent of the gross advances as of June 2021, as against 2.53 percent by the year-ago period.
    Net NPAs or bad loans, however, came down to 0.84 percent from 0.86 percent a year ago. Provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter came down to Rs 1,844.02 crore, from the Rs 2,258.88 crore parked aside for the same quarter of 2020-21.
    The bank's consolidated financial statement comprises statements of IndusInd Bank, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (fully owned subsidiary), and IndusInd Marketing and Financial Services Pvt Ltd (associate company).
    On a standalone basis, the lender's net profit jumped over two times to Rs 974.95 crore in the June 2021 quarter, compared with Rs 460.64 crore in the year-ago period.
    Income rose to Rs 9,355.77 crore, from Rs 8,680.92 crore a year ago, the bank said. The bank's shares on Tuesday closed 0.58 percent lower at Rs 975.65 apiece on the BSE.
