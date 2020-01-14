IndusInd Bank Q3 rises 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore, net interest margin improves
Updated : January 14, 2020 02:18 PM IST
Pre-provisions operating profit in Q3FY20 grew 29.69 percent to Rs 2,745.64 crore as against Rs 2,116.96 crore on year.
Net NPA fell by 7 bps to 1.05 percent as against 1.12 percent on quarter.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more