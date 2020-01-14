IndusInd Bank Q3 rises 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore, net interest margin improves

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported 32 percent growth in a net profit in Q3FY20 at Rs 1,300.20 crore as against Rs 985.3 crore in the same period last year. Q3 net profit comes in slightly below CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 1,328.1 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter under review rose 34.3 percent YoY to Rs 3,074 crore as against CNBC-TV18 expectations of Rs 3,006.5 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was up by 32 bps to 4.15 percent YoY.

Pre-provisions operating profit in Q3FY20 grew 29.69 percent to Rs 2,745.64 crore as against Rs 2,116.96 crore on year.

Provisions during the quarter came in at Rs 1,043.4 crore versus Rs 737.7 crore QoQ and versus Rs 606.7 crore YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 53 percent from 48 percent YoY.

Asset quality of the lender remained stable as Gross Non-performing assets (GNPA) in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 fell by 1 bps to 2.18 percent as compared to 2.19 percent in the previous quarter.

Net NPA fell by 7 bps to 1.05 percent as against 1.12 percent on quarter.

Gross NPA (as percentage of gross advances) rose 4.8 percent to Rs 4,578.43 crore versus Rs 4,370.2 crore on quarter while Net NPA fell 1.3 percent to Rs 2,173.29 crore versus Rs 2,202.57 crore QoQ.

“During Q3 FY-20, the Bank witnessed a healthy growth in its topline as well as in operating profits. The Bank also reached a milestone as the Balance Sheet footage crossed Rs 3 trillion and the Advances crossed the Rs 2 trillion mark. PCR has been increased to 53 percent to strengthen the Balance Sheet. We look forward to moving Into the subsequent quarters with renewed momentum,” said Romesh Sobti, Managing Director & CEO, Induslnd Bank.

Capital Adequacy Ratio in Q3FY20 stood at 13.92 percent as compared to 14.19 percent YoY.