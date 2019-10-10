Business
IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore
Updated : October 10, 2019 03:05 PM IST
The private sector lender had posted a profit of Rs 920.34 crore for July-September period of 2018-19.
Total income during the second quarter of 2019-20 rose to Rs 8,877.53 crore from Rs 6,755.37 crore in the year-ago period.
Net NPAs or bad loans were 1.12 percent, up from 0.48 percent a year earlier.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more