IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

Updated : October 10, 2019 03:05 PM IST

The private sector lender had posted a profit of Rs 920.34 crore for July-September period of 2018-19.
Total income during the second quarter of 2019-20 rose to Rs 8,877.53 crore from Rs 6,755.37 crore in the year-ago period.
Net NPAs or bad loans were 1.12 percent, up from 0.48 percent a year earlier.
