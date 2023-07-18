IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 32.5%, net interest income stands at Rs 4,867 crore

IndusInd Bank Q1 results: The net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 5,862.5 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,821.7 crore.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported 32.5 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,123.6 crore in the quarter-ended June. CNBC-TV18 had earlier predicted net profit of Rs 2,127 crore for the first quarter of FY24. The net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 4,867 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,821.7 crore.

When compared to first quarter of FY23, the net interest income rose 18 percent. The lender had reported NII at Rs 4,125.3 crore in Q1 of FY23. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q1 of FY24 stood at 4.29 percent as against 4.21 percent for Q1 of FY 23 and 4.28 percent for Q4 of FY23, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Yield on assets for the lender stood at 9.60 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against 8.35 percent for the corresponding quarter of previous year. Cost of Fund was reported at 5.31 percent as against 4.14 percent for corresponding quarter of previous year.

The bank’s operating profit, before provisions and contingencies, rose 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,830 crore. Provisions for the said quarter stood at Rs 992 crore, compared with Rs 1,251 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio as a percentage of sales was reported at 1.94 percent as of June end, compared with 1.98 percent a quarter ago, and 2.35 percent a year ago. The net NPA ratio was 0.58 percent as of June end, compared to 0.59 percent a quarter ago.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III stood at 18.40 percent as against 17.86 percent QoQ and against 18.14 percent YoY.

Sumant Kathpalia, CEO at Indusind Bank said that the lender is not planning to raise any capital. He added that same will done only if their CET 1 falls below 14 percent.

"We have not discussed any plans of capital deployment in the bank with the promoters," he said.

Earlier in the day, the bank said it will consider fund raising on July 20. Additionally, the lender will fix the date and time for the 29th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the lender on July 20 itself.

The bank said that a meeting of Board of Members will be held to consider the proposal of raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis thereof as may be decided, subject to approval of the members of the bank and receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, as applicable.

In its business update for the first quarter of this fiscal, IndusInd Bank reported a 21 percent rise in net advances to Rs 3.01 lakh crore, as against Rs 2.47 lakh crore a year back. On a sequential basis, advances increased 4 percent. Deposits also grew 15 percent on-year to Rs 3.47 lakh crore and 3 percent on-quarter. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of June 30, as against Rs 1.4 lakh crore as of March 31.

On Tuesday, the shares of IndusInd Bank ended 0.17 percent lower at Rs 1,390.30 apiece on the BSE.