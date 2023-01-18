English
homeearnings News

IndusInd Bank net profit rises 69% in third quarter beating Street estimates

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Jan 18, 2023 4:24:22 PM IST (Published)

The net interest income (NII) surged by 18.5 percent to Rs 4,495.3 crore. In third quarter of FY22, the same was reported at Rs 3,793.6 crore.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported 68.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,959.2 crore for the October-December quarter against Rs 1,241.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The net interest income (NII) surged by 18.5 percent to Rs 4,495.3 crore. In third quarter of FY22, the same was reported at Rs 3,793.6 crore.

The numbers have beaten Street estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,903.7 crore for the quarter under review.
Earlier this month, IndusInd Bank released its third quarter business updates. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, it is at 12-quarter high, the deposit growth is at 14.3 percent YoY and around 3.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the bank said.
The loan growth is at 18.98 percent YoY, the best growth seen in last 12 quarters and up about 4.5 percent sequentially.
The current account/saving account (CASA) ratio has declined to seven-quarter low of 42 percent. Calculation shows that CASA has increased by more than two percent. However, the strong deposit growth in the other than CASA franchise does mean that the CASA ratio has slipped down.
Meanwhile, shares of IndusInd Bank ended with minor cuts ahead of Q3 earnings.
Tags

earningsIndusInd Bankindusind bank q3 results
X