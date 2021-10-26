Indus Towers bets on pilot EV projects; says telecom relief package backing telco bloom

Indus Towers, on Monday, posted a 38 percent rise in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,559 crore. While the revenue growth has been tepid, the company has managed to clock in a beat on the margin front. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bimal Dayal, MD & CEO, Indus Towers, spoke about the company’s numbers and outlook.

Indus Towers, on Monday, posted a 38 percent rise in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,559 crore, as reforms announced recently for the telecom industry led to a sharp improvement in business sentiments. The net profit of the telecom infrastructure firm was around Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bimal Dayal, MD & CEO, Indus Towers, spoke about the company’s numbers and outlook.

On earnings, he said, “If you look at our Q3 and Q4 results as well, we delivered the highest number of tower increases and colocation services. One thing which I would certainly like to table as a very significant thing this quarter, that is the relief package. Not only does the relief package come in at an opportune moment, I think the way the relief package has been structured says a lot.”

“Bucketing it in three buckets, which is structural reforms, procedural reforms and also the liquidity measures; it tells a lot about the future of the industry, which I believe is really good. I think removal of bureaucracy and ensuring that the sector booms, the government has really signalled it all in this relief package. I think with the advent of 5G and the relief package, we will see a very different picture of the industry,” Dayal said.

On receivables, he said, “We have a security package in place as well. So, I will not be too worried about ballooning of receivables. I think this is fairly timed and cyclical as well. I think we will certainly start to see these receivables coming under control and I don't think there is any concern to be raised at the moment.”

On EV projects, Dayal said, “We are doing a diversification where a lot of piloting is going on, which could be the eyeball business on the towers, advertising or even EV charging as well. I think these are exciting areas for us to explore. It is sufficient to say that the first and the second bucket, which is business as usual, more rollout, 5G and the adjacencies are certainly very exciting. The piloting in the third bucket, which is going on right now, can really change the scope and canvass of this industry and Indus Towers as well.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.

-With PTI inputs