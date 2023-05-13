Indraprastha Gas Q4 results: Profit dips 8% to Rs 398 crore, revenue up by 52%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 490.60, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities, on Friday reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 397.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 431 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 365 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,061.63 crore during the period under review, up 52 percent against Rs 2,649.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 8.8 percent to Rs 466.3 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 428.5 crore in the previous quarter.
EBITDA margin stood at 12.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 11.5 percent in the previous quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 490.60, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother
May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read