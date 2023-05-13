Indraprastha Gas Q4 results: Profit dips 8% to Rs 398 crore, revenue up by 52%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 490.60, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities, on Friday reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 397.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 431 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 365 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,061.63 crore during the period under review, up 52 percent against Rs 2,649.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 8.8 percent to Rs 466.3 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 428.5 crore in the previous quarter.

EBITDA margin stood at 12.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 11.5 percent in the previous quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 490.60, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.