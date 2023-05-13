Indraprastha Gas Q4 results: Profit dips 8% to Rs 398 crore, revenue up by 52%

English
homeearnings NewsIndraprastha Gas Q4 results: Profit dips 8% to Rs 398 crore, revenue up by 52%

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 13, 2023 12:07:52 AM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd ended at Rs 490.60, down by Rs 1.55, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities, on Friday reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 397.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 431 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 365 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,061.63 crore during the period under review, up 52 percent against Rs 2,649.77 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
