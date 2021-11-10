Indraprastha Gas Q2: Company ties up with Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra to set up EV charging stations

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported a 30 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on the back of higher sales volumes. Net profit of Rs 400.54 crore in July-September 2021-22 is compared with Rs 307.94 crore net earnings during the same period of the previous year

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has tied up with a few companies to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, AK Jana, Managing Director of the company told CNBC-TV18.

The firm that retails compressed natural gas (CNG) in the national capital and adjoining cities, on November 9, reported a 30 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on the back of higher sales volumes. Net profit of Rs 400.54 crore in July-September 2021-22 is compared with Rs 307.94 crore net earnings during the same period of the previous year.

"We have set up 2 charging stations . One is from Tata and the other is from Mahindra, they are operating. We have tied up for kinetic energy for setting up battery swapping for two-wheelers and three-wheelers and I am expecting that by end of this year we will be operating a few stations. Our target is to grow 100 stations for setting up battery swapping facility," Jana said.

On CNG stations, he explained, "We are operating the highest number of CNG stations in the country. Every year, so far, we were adding around 50-60 CNG stations. This year we are going to add 120 CNG stations and we are targeting to add 150-200 every year."

