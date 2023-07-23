Indraprastha Gas Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 438 crore, revenue stands at Rs 3,407 crore

1 Min Read
Indraprastha Gas Q1 results: IGL posted EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for the first quarter of FY24 at Rs 642.4 crore. The margin stood at 18.9 percent, as against CNBC-TV18's poll of 19.2 percent.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Sunday reported net profit at Rs 438.40 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, it missed Street estimates. CNBC-TV18's poll had earlier predicted profit to come at Rs 463 crore. The revenue stood at Rs 3,407 crore versus CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 3,415 crore. In the fourth quarter of FY23, the company had reported net profit at Rs 330 crore, while revenue at Rs 3,685 crore.
In the fourth quarter of FY23, the EBITDA stood at Rs 466 crore and margin at 12.6 percent.
The firm has reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 7.46 in Q1 FY24 compared to Rs 6.87 for the period ended June 30, 2022.
On Friday, shares of Indraprastha Gas closed 0.9 percent higher at Rs 495.1 on BSE.
