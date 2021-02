Indowind Energy on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.02 lakh in December quarter. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.3 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter from Rs 2.72 crore in same period a year ago. The board has also approved the proposal of purchase of entire paid up 88,60,638 equity, shares of Rs 5 each of Ind Eco Ventures, a company in the same line of business, by which, it would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indo wind Energy.

On account of COVID-19 pandemic, it said, ”Government of India had imposed a complete nation-wide lockdown on March 24, 2020. This affected the operations. The fall in turnover is consequent to the late commencement of wind season coupled with COVID-19 related restriction like lockdowns, limited manpower liability and frequent load sheddings.”