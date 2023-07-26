MD of Indoco Remedies opens up about anticipated challenges for US business

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aditi Kare Panandikar, MD of Indoco Remedies spoke at length about the company's outlook for the second quarter (Q2FY24), expressing caution about the potential performance of the US business.

Indoco Remedies' earnings for the quarter ended in June were subdued, as the company experienced reduced profits attributed to underperforming operations and sustained pressure on margins. Additionally, there was a decline in both the US and emerging markets for the company.

She said, “It’s a one-quarter glitch and I expect US revenues to be back to the expected levels in the second quarter.”

As the company prepares to navigate through the second quarter, Panandikar candidly acknowledged that there might be some challenges ahead for the US business. Several factors, including market dynamics and evolving industry conditions, could impact the company's operations in the region during this period.

“By the end of August, we are hoping to get one on one with the FDA. So that we can be sure that we are on the right track towards remediation,” said Panandikar.

Despite the cautionary note, it's essential to recognize that Indoco Remedies remains a resilient player in the pharmaceutical sector and by acknowledging the possibility of a slower performance in the US market, the company can implement strategic measures to mitigate any adverse effects and pave the way for a stronger future.

