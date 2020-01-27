Countdown

IndiGo's third quarter net profit at Rs 496 crore, beats estimates

Updated : January 27, 2020 04:41 PM IST

The company's revenue from operations rose 25.5 percent to Rs 9,931.7 crore for the quarter.
