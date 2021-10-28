IndiGo Q2 results: Net loss widens to Rs 1,435.7 crore, revenue at Rs 5,608 crore

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday, posted a net loss of Rs 1,435.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,194.80 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a net loss of Rs 1,928 crore for the quarter under review.

The Gurgaon-based firm's revenue, however, grew 104.6 percent to Rs 5,608 crore in the September 2021 quarter as compared to Rs 2,741 crore in the year-ago period.

Ronojoy Dutta, the CEO, said, "We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards a return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet. With a modern fleet, dedicated employees and a stronger economic environment we are well-positioned to leverage all the growth opportunities around us."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation ended at Rs 1,996.80, down by Rs 12,90, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.