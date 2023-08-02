IndiGo Q1 Results: Airline logs highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 3,091 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 2,565.75, down by Rs 4.70, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday, reported the highest ever-quarterly net profit of Rs 3,090.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, IndiGo posted a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The airline highest ever-quarterly recorded the highest ever-quarterly revenue of Rs 16,683 crore during the period under review, up 29.8 percent against Rs 12,855.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 5,210.9 crore, over Rs 716.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 31.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 5.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The airline had a total cash balance of Rs 27,400 crore comprising Rs 15,691.1 crore of free cash and Rs 11709 crore of restricted cash. The capitalised operating lease liability was Rs 43,086.2 crore. The total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) was Rs 46,291.9 crore.

For the quarter, our passenger ticket revenues were Rs 14,995.6 crore, an increase of 30.8 percent and ancillary revenues were Rs 1,548.4 crore, an increase of 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Total expenses for the quarter ended June 2023 were Rs 14,070.1 crore, a decrease of 0.1 percent over the same quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2023, IndiGo has a fleet of 316 aircraft including 20 A320 CEOs, 166 A320 NEOs, 87 A321 NEOs, 39 ATRs, 2 A321 freighters, and 2 B777 (damp lease), a net increase of 12 passenger aircraft during the quarter, it said.

The airline operated at a peak of 1,873 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. During the quarter, the airline provided scheduled services to 78 domestic destinations, 22 international destinations, and 37 additional international destinations through strategic partnerships.

Pieter Elbers, the CEO, said the airline produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest-ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 2,565.75, down by Rs 4.70, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.